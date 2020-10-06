AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Shares of ALOT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,922. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AstroNova has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 million, a P/E ratio of -111.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 126,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in AstroNova by 9.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AstroNova by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in AstroNova by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

