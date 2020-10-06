ATLANT (ATL) Price Hits $0.0171 on Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ATLANT has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $925,652.22 and $352.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.76 or 0.05177016 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032853 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT (CRYPTO:ATL) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

