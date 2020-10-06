Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Up 5.2%

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.72. 769,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 501,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

AY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,981,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 27,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.