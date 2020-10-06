Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

ATOM traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 234,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,193. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. Atomera has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $211.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 92.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atomera will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $29,483.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,800.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $87,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,511 shares of company stock worth $122,882 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera in the second quarter worth about $728,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

