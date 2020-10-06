Atonomi (ATMI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $120,990.03

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Atonomi has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atonomi has a market cap of $120,990.03 and approximately $2.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.14 or 0.04847905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00032247 BTC.

About Atonomi

ATMI is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

