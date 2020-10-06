Atonomi Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 79.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Atonomi has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and BitForex. Atonomi has a market cap of $216,801.52 and $8.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Atonomi Token Profile

ATMI is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

