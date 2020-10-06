Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report sales of $60,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $20,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $170,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $240,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $58.34 million, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $95.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48,648.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

AUPH stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.00. 1,322,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,113. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

