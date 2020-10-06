Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Up 6.8%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.00. 1,322,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,471,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48,648.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.