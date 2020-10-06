Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.81. 4,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 547,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auris Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.
Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)
Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.
