Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.80). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,518.19% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of AUTL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,621. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $539.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 140.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

