Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lessened by American National Bank

American National Bank reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 14,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

ADP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.26. 2,205,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

