Autonio Market Cap Hits $1.18 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Autonio has a market cap of $1.18 million and $183.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00263879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00088430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.01508218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00162782 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Ethfinex, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

