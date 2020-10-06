Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.0097 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Autonio has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $14,835.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00259942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00035243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.01501934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00157886 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

