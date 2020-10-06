Avalanche Market Cap Tops $86.22 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $86.22 million and approximately $15.03 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00033274 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00260397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00082402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.01503243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00155431 BTC.

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

