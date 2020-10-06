Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVLR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

NYSE:AVLR traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,572. Avalara has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $144.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $2,081,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at $117,144,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $129,214.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,852 shares of company stock worth $10,711,262. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

