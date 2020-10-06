Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.54 and last traded at $36.61. 358,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 349,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -105.37, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 434.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 612,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 497,858 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,952,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after buying an additional 289,511 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 217,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 185,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,691,000 after buying an additional 179,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

