Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.54 and last traded at $36.61. 358,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 349,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.
Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -105.37, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 434.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 612,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 497,858 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,952,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after buying an additional 289,511 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 217,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 185,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,691,000 after buying an additional 179,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
About Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.
