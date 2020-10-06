Aventus (AVT) Price Reaches $0.20

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Aventus has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $28,053.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $508.23 or 0.04810983 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057446 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032196 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

AVT is a token. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.