Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Aegis dropped their target price on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.26% and a negative return on equity of 283.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 568,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Avinger comprises approximately 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.93% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

