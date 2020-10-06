AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVRO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AVROBIO from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of AVRO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 384,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,346. The company has a market cap of $516.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.69. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 46.0% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 714,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in AVROBIO by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 832,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

