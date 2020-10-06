Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Up 5.1%

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.42 and last traded at $74.12. 243,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 702,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,093,000 after buying an additional 539,754 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 417.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,278 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,658,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,446,000 after purchasing an additional 605,347 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

