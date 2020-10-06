AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Price Down 8.9% on Insider Selling

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) dropped 8.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 1,053,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 429,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Specifically, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $128,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,793.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,970 shares of company stock valued at $472,657. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXTI shares. B. Riley lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley Securities cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

The company has a market cap of $268.53 million, a P/E ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 34.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AXT by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

