AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Trading Up 5.5%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.55. 602,214 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 426,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.72.

Get AXT alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $268.53 million, a P/E ratio of -93.56 and a beta of 1.93.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $30,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,970 shares of company stock worth $440,657. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in AXT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AXT by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 729,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.