Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of AYTU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 10,854,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,480,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Aytu Bioscience has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 177,444 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

