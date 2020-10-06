AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. William Blair began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

AZEK opened at $35.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42. AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million.

In other news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $841,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,304.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 25,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $852,729.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 266,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

