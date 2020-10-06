BaaSid (BAAS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $167,479.00

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 88.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. BaaSid has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $167,479.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BaaSid has traded 100.1% higher against the US dollar. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid launched on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

