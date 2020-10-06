Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bancolombia in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 82,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,664. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.67). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

