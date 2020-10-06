Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,017. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29.

