Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 42,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.38. 552,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.30. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.