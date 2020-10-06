Bangor Savings Bank Buys 1,148 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.63. 314,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,249. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $122.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.