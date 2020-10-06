Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,927. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $85.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.