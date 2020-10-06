Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Icon by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Icon by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. BofA Securities lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Icon stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,251. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.92. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $206.61.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

