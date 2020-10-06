Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 106,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 487,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,142,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,792,906. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day moving average is $127.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $401.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

