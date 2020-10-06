Bangor Savings Bank Grows Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.25% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,636,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after buying an additional 423,313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 606,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after buying an additional 25,279 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after buying an additional 88,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 153.0% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 386,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after buying an additional 233,829 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGIB remained flat at $$60.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 955,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,687. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.17. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

