Bangor Savings Bank Grows Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 246,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 72,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,920,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,532,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.29. 1,214,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,482. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01.

