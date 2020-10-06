Bangor Savings Bank Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 6.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.18% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $40,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,966,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,091 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,586,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,735,000 after purchasing an additional 117,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,624,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,449,000 after purchasing an additional 494,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $80.85. 864,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,890. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average of $73.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

