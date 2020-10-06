Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.69. The stock had a trading volume of 562,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

