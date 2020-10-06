Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after buying an additional 41,051,664 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $765,116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $333,108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,970,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,846,419.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,130,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,633,000 after buying an additional 5,130,923 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.87. 7,068,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.