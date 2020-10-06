Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.39. 26,681,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,347,293. The company has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

