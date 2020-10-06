Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.39.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $106.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. Eaton’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

