Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,078,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,758,000 after acquiring an additional 356,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,920,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.53. 674,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,679. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

