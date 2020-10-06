Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 18,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,172,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 280,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $226,880.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,534 shares of company stock worth $19,458,608. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,768. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.23.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

