Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.49 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 599.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 338,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,823 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.48. 1,347,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,856. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

