Bangor Savings Bank Has $14.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,092 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.68% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 522,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,553. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

