Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,783,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 862,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after buying an additional 175,473 shares during the last quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 296,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 764.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 51,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 45,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter.

SJNK traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,513,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,693. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07.

