Bangor Savings Bank Has $30.78 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 4.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $30,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 307,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,402,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.51. 4,651,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657,387. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

