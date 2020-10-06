Bangor Savings Bank Has $46.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,459 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 7.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.23% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $46,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.86. 3,591,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,313. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12.

