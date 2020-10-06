Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $102,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after buying an additional 327,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.88. 2,864,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,163. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $146.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.39.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.