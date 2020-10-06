Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 211.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $2,715,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $1,023,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,703. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $249.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.17.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.