Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $111,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.86. 5,826,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.