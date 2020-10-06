Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 3,962 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $5,992,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 426,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 62,144 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,187. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

